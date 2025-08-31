Remember young Amitabh from Deewar? He now runs a ₹200 crore empire in the U.S.

It was the star Amitabh Bachchan himself who helped set the way for young Alankar by suggesting that he be cast for the role of young Vijay in Deewar. Pallavi Joshi recalled later that Amitabh noticed her brother on set and told Yash Chopra to cast him. Young Alankar went on to leave a mark in 1970s Bollywood.
At the time, Alankar was able to impress everyone by deftly copying Amitabh’s mannerisms and recreating them in his scene. Despite his illustrious past, Alankar says he doesn’t long for the spotlight and likens himself to a “retired sportsman,” fondly remembered for his past victories.
In an interview, he said that he was "fortunate to have worked with the legends of the Hindi film industry" and he "shared a good rapport with most and a strong bond of affection with some".
While he admitted that there are perks to being a child celebrity, it also meant that he was somewhat robbed of the joys of childhood. He had to deal with "long workdays, night shoot" and "getting mobbed every time you are seen in public".
Alankar lives in United States for over 35 years, running a successful company, leading to a net worth of ₹200 crore. He enjoys a private life with his wife, twin daughters, and a son.
For a while, Alankar struggled to move into adult roles, so he turned to Marathi filmmaking instead, and later shifted completely to software programming.
"I did four Hindi films, two TV Serials and a six-part mini-series. But overall, I was not happy with roles coming my way. I felt had I continued, I would get stuck doing small cameos," he told the media in the same interview.
Alankar moved to the US, worked for two years in a software company, and eventually co-founded his own firm.
Now, his daughters are carving out acting careers in Hollywood, with Anuja Joshi gaining recognition for her role in Hello Mini. His son, meanwhile, is deeply passionate about music.