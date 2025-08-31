Remember young Amitabh from Deewar? He now runs a ₹200 crore empire in the U.S.

It was the star Amitabh Bachchan himself who helped set the way for young Alankar by suggesting that he be cast for the role of young Vijay in Deewar. Pallavi Joshi recalled later that Amitabh noticed her brother on set and told Yash Chopra to cast him. Young Alankar went on to leave a mark in 1970s Bollywood.

Alankar played the young version of Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar

At the time, Alankar was able to impress everyone by deftly copying Amitabh’s mannerisms and recreating them in his scene. Despite his illustrious past, Alankar says he doesn’t long for the spotlight and likens himself to a “retired sportsman,” fondly remembered for his past victories.

In an interview, he said that he was "fortunate to have worked with the legends of the Hindi film industry" and he "shared a good rapport with most and a strong bond of affection with some".

While he admitted that there are perks to being a child celebrity, it also meant that he was somewhat robbed of the joys of childhood. He had to deal with "long workdays, night shoot" and "getting mobbed every time you are seen in public".