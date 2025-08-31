Shah Rukh Khan's King has John Wick vibes? Siddharth Anand teases new details

Even though Shah Rukh Khan is taking a shooting break to recover from his injury, director Siddharth Anand is trying to keep buzz alive around his project King. He posted something on his Instagram story which has gotten fans buzzing.
In the post, Siddharth sported a hoodie with a striking red crown design, set against a background score from John Wick. The subtle tease quickly sparked buzz on social media, with many speculating that King might include action sequences inspired by the John Wick franchise.
"We want drone action sequence in King like John Wick movie with salt and pepper SRK look," one person said in 2024 on X.
It may or may not become a reality, as fans expect high-octane, John Wick-style set pieces, complete with gritty hand-to-hand combat and sleek gunfight choreography.
"Siddharth Anand teases with the iconic John Wick score, the message is loud and clear. #King is gearing up to be FIERCE, GLOBAL, and AN ACTION SPECTACLE unlike anything #ShahRukhKhanhas ever ruled before," another comment read.
"This could just be the logo of King, I have tried finding the exact hoodie with Google lens, but couldn't find it yk," another wrote.
However, not everyone is convinced that this style of shooting would work.
“Slick action films don't do as well at BO...hopefully Sid took lessons from Fighter's underperformance," said one.
King stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the lead roles.
It also features Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma and Deepika Padukone in relevant roles.
This is not the first time Bollywood would be remaking a "John Wick" style movie. Most notable among recently releases are Kill, which has been described as an "Indian John Wick" and even secured a Hollywood remake deal with the producers of the John Wick franchise. Another upcoming film, Fateh, produced by Sonu Sood, would also feature violent action sequences.