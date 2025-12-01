Dacoit to bridge cultural divide as Adivi Sesh films in both Telugu and Hindi

Actor Adivi Sesh has opened up about a major artistic decision, his choice not to dub his next, Dacoit, in Hindi, but instead make it in both the languages. At a time when the industry is witnessing an increasing wave of pan-India films, Adivi Sesh is taking a more rooted and authentic approach to storytelling.

Adivi Sesh champions authenticity with bilingual shoot for upcoming action-drama Dacoit

His upcoming action-drama Dacoit, one of the most anticipated films in his career, is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, rather than being dubbed from one language to another. The film marks a significant milestone in how regional cinema is evolving towards inclusivity without losing its cultural identity.

Talking about his decision, Adivi Sesh shares, “For me, language is not just a medium, it’s emotion. When a story is translated or dubbed, something inevitably gets lost in the process. The essence, the rhythm, the emotional undercurrent, they don’t always carry over seamlessly. You cannot want to create something so big and then not truly connect with the audience across the country. That’s why Dacoit is being made originally in both Telugu and Hindi, and not dubbed, but lived and performed separately.”