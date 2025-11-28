Adivi Sesh breaks new ground with first-ever dance number in pan-India film Dacoit

Best known for his gripping performances in action cinema, actor Adivi Seshis all set to take audiences by surprise with something he has never done before — a full-fledged dance number in his upcoming pan-India action-drama-romantic film Dacoit.

The song, picturised on Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur combines energetic choreography, striking visuals, and a refreshing chemistry between the leads. For fans who have primarily seen Sesh in intense, performance-driven roles, watching him groove to high-energy beats will be a complete visual delight.

Speaking about stepping into this brand-new space, Adivi Sesh shares “For as long as I can remember, the audience has seen me run, chase, fight, jump, but never dance. I’ve always been drawn to intense stories and action-heavy roles, and honestly, dancing on camera was something I never imagined myself doing. But Dacoit has pushed me in every way — emotionally, physically, and creatively — and this song is one of the biggest leaps I’ve taken as an actor.”

The actor adds, “When the team first discussed the idea of a dance number, I thought it would be a small moment, but Shaneil had a much bigger vision. He wanted it to be grand, stylish, and completely unexpected. And Mrunal made the whole process so joyful. Her confidence, rhythm, and energy made me feel like it’s going to be so much fun. We’ve created a track that’s fresh, high on energy, and visually stunning. I genuinely think fans are going to be shocked — in the best possible way — when they see me dance on the big screen for the first time. This song is special not just because it’s a first for me, but because it captures a different side Dacoit — vibrant and romantic amidst all its intensity. I can’t wait for people to see it and, hopefully, dance along.”

Directed by Shaneil Deo, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, and co-written by Adivi Sesh and Abburi Ravi, Dacoit promises to bring together drama, romance, and action on a pan-India scale.