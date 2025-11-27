Keerthy Suresh defends Deepika Padukone's 8 hour shift demand

Keerthy shared that work shifts are useful for a healthy life and is a fairly reasonable demand. She shared that in her acting career, she has worked for ungodly hours, shooting from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day. The actor also simultaneously shot for five more films while woking on Mahanati, for which she won the National Award. She said, "I do 9-5, 9-9, and 9-2 also. When I was doing Mahanati, I was shooting for five other films. There was a time when I was doing one film in the morning and one in night. I’ve also done shoots that are only 9–6. For me personally, I will work both".

Keerthy Suresh went on to draw a clear picture of an actor's workday, "For a 9 o’clock shift, if I have to be there by 7:30 AM, I have to start from home at 6:30 AM and wake up by 5:30 AM. And when you pack up by 6-6:30 PM, you leave by 7 PM to go back and change. By the time you reach back home, it’s 8:15 PM. We change and go to work out by 8:30 PM, and by the time you’re done, it’s 10 PM. You shower, have dinner, and it’s already 11 PM. Now, I have to wake up at 5:30 AM after sleeping at 11:30 PM", she said.

Keerthy's breakdown stresses on the importance of a healthy work life for both the cast and crew.