Keerthy Suresh defends Deepika Padukone's 8 hour shift demand

After Deepika Padukone's controversial exits from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, the debate around the 8-hour work shift is abuzz.
Deepika reported demanded an 8-hour work shift among other asks that the production houses found unreasonable. Since then, the actor has been an advocate for fixed working hours for actors, especially for new mothers.
Defending, Deepika Padukone, popular actor Keerthy Suresh recently addressed the debate during a promotional press conference for her film Revolver Rita.
While talking to the press in Hyderabad, National Award winning actor, Keerthy Suresh said that fixed working hours and stipulated work shifts are beneficial for actors as well as technicians.
Keerthy shared that work shifts are useful for a healthy life and is a fairly reasonable demand. She shared that in her acting career, she has worked for ungodly hours, shooting from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day. The actor also simultaneously shot for five more films while woking on Mahanati, for which she won the National Award. She said, "I do 9-5, 9-9, and 9-2 also. When I was doing Mahanati, I was shooting for five other films. There was a time when I was doing one film in the morning and one in night. I’ve also done shoots that are only 9–6. For me personally, I will work both".
Keerthy Suresh went on to draw a clear picture of an actor's workday, "For a 9 o’clock shift, if I have to be there by 7:30 AM, I have to start from home at 6:30 AM and wake up by 5:30 AM. And when you pack up by 6-6:30 PM, you leave by 7 PM to go back and change. By the time you reach back home, it’s 8:15 PM. We change and go to work out by 8:30 PM, and by the time you’re done, it’s 10 PM. You shower, have dinner, and it’s already 11 PM. Now, I have to wake up at 5:30 AM after sleeping at 11:30 PM", she said.
Keerthy's breakdown stresses on the importance of a healthy work life for both the cast and crew.