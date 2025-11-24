Keerthy Suresh regrets not getting any work for 6 months after Mahanati

Keerthy played legendary actor Savitri in the biographical film Mahanati, directed by Nag Ashwin. Other popular faces such as Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda also starred in crucial roles.

During a recent conversation, Keerthy Suresh addressed the lack of work. She said, "You won’t believe it — after Mahanati released, I didn't get any movie offers for six months. No one even narrated a story. I wasn’t disappointed because I knew I hadn’t done anything wrong. I took it positively, thinking people were taking time to shape a unique character for me. I used that gap for a makeover".

Keerthy Suresh took the lack of offers in her stride, and remained positive throughout the time until offers poured over.

Keerthy Suresh is a popular face across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. In 2024, the actor starred in the Atlee directed film, Baby John, marking her Bollywood debut. Varun Dhawan was her co-star.

Presently, the actor's upcoming film, Revolver Rita will release later this week, on November 28, 2025. K. Chandru and JK. Chandru have directed the film which also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar, Ajay Ghosh, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Super Subbarayan and John Vijay.

The film has been produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy, while music composer is Sean Roldan.