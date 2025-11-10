Keerthy Suresh’s Revolver Rita to now hit screens on November 28

The makers of director J K Chandru’s action-comedy entertainer Revolver Rita, featuring actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on November 28 this year.

Keerthy Suresh-starrer Revolver Rita to release in November

It may be recalled that the action comedy was originally scheduled to hit screens on August 27 for the festival of Vinayaka Chaturthi. However, the film's release got postponed.

Passion Studios, one of the production houses associated with the film, took to its social media timelines to announce the new release date. It said, “This Revolver is all set to roll on November 28th Babyy. Releasing worldwide in Tamil and Telugu.#RevolverRitaFrom28November”

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs ever since the makers released the film's title teaser some months ago.