Manipur to host four-day National Tribal Film Festival from November 12

The four-day National Tribal Film Festival will be held in Manipur from November 12, featuring 23 tribal films representing nine states.

National Tribal Film Festival dates announced

Manipur’s Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Bajpai said that the festival, being organised as part of the celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, aims to promote and celebrate tribal cinema, culture and creative expressions from across India’s diverse tribal communities.

The festival will be held from November 12-15 at the City Convention Centre and the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Imphal.

Anurag said that the National Tribal Film Festival 2025 will feature 23 tribal films representing Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur.