Diljit Dosanjh’s fierce Air Force look in Border 2 unveiled, film to hit screens in 2026

Actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to join the cast of Anurag Singh’s upcoming war drama Border 2, and the makers have amplified excitement by unveiling his gripping first-look poster.

The poster presents Diljit as an Air Force officer seated inside his aircraft amid a fierce combat scenario, with enemy attacks closing in. Bloodied yet unflinching, he wears a determined expression that underscores the intensity of the film’s wartime backdrop.

Diljit Dosanjh Stuns as a Powerful Air Force Officer in Border 2

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote: “Iss desh ke aasmaan mein Guru ke baaz pehra dete hain 🇮🇳 #Border2 in cinemas 23rd January, 2026.”

Diljit also posted a short video on social media, showing him striding confidently in his Air Force uniform as the iconic “Sandese Aate Hain” melody from the original Border plays in the background, further heightening nostalgia and anticipation.

Just last month, the team released Varun Dhawan’s first look from the film. Varun appeared in the midst of an intense battle, covered in dust, wearing a combat uniform with ammunition strapped across his chest. The caption read: “Border uska farz hai aur Bharat uska pyaar!”

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border, which chronicled events from the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The original film starred was set during the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971, and was based on the battleof Longewala. The star cast included Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suneil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Sudesh Berry to name a few.

The film features a star-studded cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta for T-Series in association with JP Films.

Border 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on January 23, 2026 and expectations are high as the film will be compared to the original.

