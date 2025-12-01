Tnusree Chakraborty on playing Mili in Deep Fridge and more
It's a great time for actress Tnusree Chakraborty. Not just her Bengali film Deep Fridge, which one a National Award a few months back, got released at the theatres, she also got married to IT engineer Sujit Basu in an intimate ceremony in the USA. As she is basking in the glory and perks of a newlywed, we caught her for a quick interview asking more about her character Mili from Deep Fridge and more. Excerpts:
What made you believe in the character you have played in Deep Fridge?
As the character is concerned, I am nothing like Mili, I am very different. A few of my freinds, my cousin, have similiarities with Mili, and I would keep thinking how they would have reacted if something like this would have happned in their lives. Mili is extremely emotional, and is like a coconut, has a tough shell but is extremely soft inside. and there is this huge impact of their childhood.
Mili has a past, and because of that incident or situation in her childhood, has made her how she is today, or why is she thinking on those lines. I could relate to Mili while I was reading the script.
Even after splitting, do you think exes remain in the hearts? Especially if it's a married couple?
For me, it isn't the case becasue I don't believe in the past. I always look forward. And I like to be and live in the present. but for a married couple, who has a child, just like Mili and Swarnava in Deep Fridge, and share responsibilities, it is a different thing for them altogether. There are situations where they have to meet, and speak, so I think for them the equations are different and will vary from one couple from another.
Most of the times, married couples are asked/forced to stay together even if they have a fallout, for various reasons like young children and societal responsibilities. Do you think it is justified?
Definitely it isn't. If a couple is facing issues, they should really talk it out. But if they have young children, then I think, unhappiness of parents (because of their indifferences with their partners) affect children even more. A very different kind of atmosphere gets created at home, leading to unhappiness among the kids too. Societal responsibilities should never be a reason for not parting, but with kids couples may take more time.
If you ever face a situation like this, would you compromise?
If I ever fel that i am compromising with something, I can never be happy with that. I wouldn't take any hasty decision, but would think and discuss over it. I am not my onscreen character Mili. I would not beg but pursue and would listen to my heart. But at th end of the day, everything depends on the situation.
Upcoming projects
There are a couple of projects that are aiting to get released. There are three Hindi projects. One of them is Surya, which I did with Sunny Deol, one on women and child traficking, which I did with Sharib Hashmi. There is another Hindi and a Bengali project that I cannot reveal right now.
