Gulshan Devaiah ventures into Telugu cinema with Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram

The official mahurat ceremony of the film was recently held, marking the beginning of this exciting new collaboration. Gulshan also shared glimpses from the mahurat and announcement on his social media, sparking excitement among fans about his entry into Telugu cinema. While the makers are keeping Gulshan’s character under wraps, the actor has confirmed his involvement and shared his excitement about working with Samantha.

Gulshan says, “I’ve been waiting for a good opportunity to do something with Samantha and MIB came in at the right time it seems. I’m currently neck deep in preparation for MIB. I don’t want to say anything about my part or the film but it’s a pretty challenging part to play and I’m hoping I will put in the necessary effort and won’t mess it up. Let’s see.”

Further details about the film’s plot and Gulshan’s role are scarce, fueling anticipation. The film’s production is expected to be a significant venture for both Gulshan and Samantha, marking a new chapter in their respective careers. The choice of Tralala Moving Pictures as the production house adds a layer of intrigue, promising a production that reflects Samantha’s vision.

With this, Gulshan Devaiah marks his presence across four major Indian industries— Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and now Telugu — continuing to prove his versatility and pan-Indian appeal. His ability to seamlessly transition between different languages and genres solidifies his position as a prominent figure in Indian cinema, capable of captivating audiences across the country.

The anticipation for Maa Inti Bangaram is high, and fans eagerly await to see what Gulshan brings to the Telugu screen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The success of this project could further cement his position as a sought-after actor, opening doors to even more opportunities in the diverse and dynamic world of Indian cinema.