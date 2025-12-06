Netflix announces Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man release date

The film, written by the creator of the series Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper, is set in Birmingham in 1940 amidst the chaos of WWII. An official synopsis describes Tommy Shelby as "driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet." With the future of his family and the country hanging in the balance, the film will see him "face his own demons and choose whether to confront his legacy or burn it to the ground."

The cast includes the return of several faces from the series, including Murphy, Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong, and Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg. New to the cast are a number of stars that include Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth and Barry Keoghan.

The title, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, refers back to the character’s fate at the end of the series when Tommy Shelby faked his own death. The film will be an almost two-hour-long explosive chapter which will see the Peaky Blinders at war once more, thus guaranteeing a genuinely thrilling sequel to the much-loved saga.