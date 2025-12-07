Rachel Tom Antony on Kannimanga, which won Best Student Film at the ASIFA India Awards of Excellence

Kannimanga is a 14-minute film, digitally hand drawn frame by frame without automation, or shortcuts. Rachel worked through chaotic months where sleep and routine dissolved, but she kept drawing. Scenes carried textures and colours from Kerala’s Thrissur. Floors she walked on as a child. Light she remembers without knowing why.

She says her professor Shaaz Ahmed helped her shape the narrative with patience. He guided pacing, trimming, and clarity. She says his feedback helped her understand what to keep, what to let go. The film is gentle in rhythm. It doesn’t hurry. It sits with the discomfort of not knowing someone who should have been familiar. It looks at family without romanticising it. Rachel says her grandmother wasn’t affectionate. Even when the grandchildren visited, she remained distant. She wasn’t the type to make conversation, let alone lullabies and bedtime stories. Making the film became a way for Rachel to meet her in another form. Not as a memory, or as fiction, but as a possibility.