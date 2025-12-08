Janhvi Kapoor hails Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend as a ‘mandatory watch’

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has showered praise on Rashmika Mandanna’s latest release The Girlfriend, calling the Telugu romantic drama a “mandatory watch.”

Janhvi took to Instagram to share a pivotal scene from the film featuring Rashmika, along with the caption: “#TheGirlfriend. Mandatory Watch.”

Janhvi Kapoor calls Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend, a must-watch

The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran, stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty and Anu Emmanuel. Set against a college backdrop, the film follows Bhooma, a young woman navigating love, compatibility, personal growth, and the complexities of modern relationships. Rashmika has been earning praise for her power-packed performance in the film.

The film is presented by veteran producer Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts, in collaboration with Mass Movie Makers and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. The film recently dropped on the OTT platform Netflix.

Janhvi, who was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan and featuring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi, is gearing up for her next big project.

She will be seen as Achiyyamma in Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi. Last month, the makers unveiled two posters showcasing Janhvi in a fierce, fearless avatar — one featuring her standing on a jeep with folded hands raised above her head, and another with her striking a bold pose.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi is being mounted on a grand scale. The team recently filmed a massive song sequence with 1,000 dancers in Mysore, choreographed by Jani Master, shot on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.

The film also stars Kannada legend Shiva Rajkumar in a significant role, along with Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma.

Peddi is slated for a pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.

