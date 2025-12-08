Saiyami Kher’s emotional homecoming as Haiwaan wraps at St Xavier’s College

The drama Haiwaan directed by Priyadarshan has come to an end and the wrapping up of its last schedule was done at the famous St Xavier’s College, Mumbai. It was a particularly memorable day for Saiyami Kher who is a Xavier’s alumna and also plays the leading role in the film.

Emotional farewell: Saiyami Kher returns to St. Xavier’s for Haiwaan finale

The actress shared a heartwarming picture from the final day, expressing how shooting at her college felt like “coming back home.” Sharing her emotional connection with the final shoot location, Saiyami said, “Wrapping Haiwaan in Xaviers was such a special feeling for me. Met some of the professors the same watchman’s and staff who were beaming with pride. This college shaped me and let me dream to become an actor. Walking through those corridors again, but this time as an actor shooting my film, felt surreal. It was like life had come full circle. I felt a deep sense of gratitude to my college for shaping me, and to this film for bringing me back to where it all began. It really felt like coming back home.”

The star-studded film features Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Shot across picturesque locations including Kochi, Ooty, and Mumbai, Haiwaan promises to be a compelling cinematic experience rooted in Priyadarshan’s signature storytelling style.

Now that the main shooting has been finished, Haiwaan has entered into post-production. The audience is eagerly looking forward to the film's release and according to the present plan, it is going to be in theatres in 2026.