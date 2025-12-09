Ali Fazal teams up with Shakun Batra for a film on social media intricacies

Sources further reveal that Ali is rumoured to be teaming the Gehraiyaan director for a brand-new film centered around the world of social media. While no official announcement has been made, insiders say that the project may explore the complexities, pressures, and dualities of digital life an intriguing shift for both Ali and Shakun, who is known for his nuanced, character-driven storytelling.

Another source close to the development said, “Ali has been quietly working on something very exciting. His recent ‘It’s a wrap’ post has only added fuel to the news. He and Shakun Batra have collaborated on a film that dives deep into the impact of social media on modern relationships and identity. This will be one of the most unique projects Ali has taken up.”

As fans eagerly await for an official confirmation, let's hope Ali Fazal announces it soon.