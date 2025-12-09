Dia Mirza-backed Sakshi Mishra’s Panha shines as Best Indian Short at ALT EFF 2025

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), India’s largest and most influential platform for environmental and climate-forward cinema, has announced the winners of its 2025 edition. The festival, showcasing over 80 films from India and around the world, concluded its opening weekend with a strong slate of award-winning titles that underline the growing urgency and artistic depth of ecological storytelling.
One of the key highlights this year was Sakshi Mishra‘s Panha, backed by actor and environmental advocate Dia Mirza, which won Best Indian Short, earning recognition for its intimate yet powerful exploration of human–wildlife coexistence.
The festival also awarded leading international and Indian features, shorts, student films, and journalism works, celebrating filmmakers who are reshaping how environmental narratives are experienced on screen.
Kunal Khanna,festival director, ALT EFF expressed, “The films honoured this year represent a powerful new wave of environmental storytelling, urgent, intimate, and deeply human. Panha, supported by Dia Mirza, stands out for how gracefully it weaves personal narrative with ecological responsibility, reminding us that environmental change begins within communities. While Turtle Walker and several other exceptional films formed the backbone of this year’s programming, the winning titles reflect the extraordinary breadth with which filmmakers across the world are engaging with the climate crisis. ALT EFF continues to be inspired by their imagination and commitment to our planet.”
The winners:
Kharvan – In Search of the Elusive One (Nitya Navelkar)
How Mallah Women Fought Caste Hierarchy and Sex Slavery
(Monica Jha, Shamsheer Yousaf, Sriram Vittalamurthy)
Desi Oon (Suresh Eriyat)
Daughter of the Sea (Nicole Gormley, Nancy Kwon)
Panha (Sakshi Mishra); backed by Dia Mirza
Would You Still Love Me If I Was a Sticky Frog? (Myles Storey)
Black Snow (Alina Simone)
Humans in the Loop (Aranya Sahay)
Snow Leopard Sisters (Sonam Choekyi Lama, Ben Ayers, Andrew Lynch)