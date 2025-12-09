Makers unveil new poster for Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups on Tuesday officially kickstarted the 100-day countdown to the film’s grand release on March 19, next year by choosing to release a new poster from the film.

Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups poster released

The film, already one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, continues to generate buzz with each update.

To heighten the excitement, the team has revealed a powerful new poster showcasing Yash in an intense avatar. In the poster, Yash presents a sexy, rugged look while posing in a bloody bathtub, flexing his chiselled biceps. Although his face is not visible, he gazes outside, illuminated by a streak of light. His body is adorned with tattoos, delivering a perfect badass vibe that hints at his character. Fans are thrilled with this striking image.