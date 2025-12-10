Rajinikanth reveals Aishwarya Rai was first choice for iconic role in Padayappa

Ahead of the mega re-release of his 1999 blockbuster, Padayappa, superstar Rajinikanth has shared an interesting, lesser-known fact about the film’s casting — that actor Aishwarya Rai was actually his first choice to play the role of the villainous Neelambari.

The K S Ravikumar-directed film is all set for a special re-release as a birthday gift for Rajinikanth. The re-release has once again stirred new discussions about the celebrated movie co-starring Ramya Krishnan, Soundarya and Sivaji Ganesan.

In a special video released for the film’s revival, Rajinikanth revealed the rigorous casting for the legendary negative role. "We wanted Aishwarya Rai to do the character of Neelambari," Rajinikanth said. "We tried to reach out to her after a lot of difficulties. If she had said yes to the movie, I was willing to wait for even two to three years because that character was like that. It was imperative for that role to click — but we heard that she was not interested."