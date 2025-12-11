Atiul Islam’s Danob is a whydunnit narrative in contemporary thriller

The movie rotates around Shiva who works as a morgue attendant who enters the Nawabgunj Palace one stormy night and commits six murders. Why does he kill them? Who were the deceased? Who was Shiva and what was his backstory? Danob explores it all.

Enhancing the psychological essence of the movie is the music-scape which is elevated with the music of Samidh Mukherjee and Debjyoti Kar which has been sung by Rupam Islam and Javed Ali respectively. Director Atiul Islam, “In every film I make, I try to embed a socially and morally significant message. In my earlier film Kishalay, I brought forward certain moral messages related to child psychology. In Fatema, the message was “Above all, humanity is the greatest truth.” I believe cinema has the power to guide people toward the right path.”