Atiul Islam’s Danob is a whydunnit narrative in contemporary thriller
Breaking from the regular whodunit cat and mouse chase thrillers, director Atiul Islam brings to the screens his latest presentation Danob. The movie is a psychological thriller which not only portrays crime but also traces the journey of a person who becomes the criminal. Bordering on the statement that no one is a born criminal and yet the society makes turns them into one, Danob is a movie best lived and experienced in theatres.
What makes Danob break away from the patterns of a regular crime thriller?
The movie rotates around Shiva who works as a morgue attendant who enters the Nawabgunj Palace one stormy night and commits six murders. Why does he kill them? Who were the deceased? Who was Shiva and what was his backstory? Danob explores it all.
Enhancing the psychological essence of the movie is the music-scape which is elevated with the music of Samidh Mukherjee and Debjyoti Kar which has been sung by Rupam Islam and Javed Ali respectively. Director Atiul Islam, “In every film I make, I try to embed a socially and morally significant message. In my earlier film Kishalay, I brought forward certain moral messages related to child psychology. In Fatema, the message was “Above all, humanity is the greatest truth.” I believe cinema has the power to guide people toward the right path.”
Roopsha Mukherjee mentions, “Aitul Islam is the kind of director who allows an actor to feel and explore a character in their own way, and that creative freedom helped me understand Uma on a much deeper level. Uma’s journey moves through her struggles in life, the responsibilities she carries for her father, her dreams for her own future—and the pain of watching those dreams shatter. The anger born from unfulfilled love and the path of revenge that follows, I believe, will leave a strong impression on the audience.”
Danob releases in theatres near you on December 12