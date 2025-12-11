The poster painting that launched 'Star Wars' breaks records

The painting that first introduced Star Wars to audiences nearly half a century ago has achieved a remarkable milestone at auction, selling for an astonishing $3.875 million. Created by acclaimed illustrator and movie-poster designer Tom Jung, the acrylic and airbrush work is widely credited with shaping the early visual language of what would become one of the world’s most influential film franchises.

How a pre-release painting became the franchise’s most valuable collectible

Jung’s artwork made its debut on 13 May 1977 in newspaper advertisements, appearing just shy of two weeks before George Lucas’s space epic opened in cinemas. The image soon became ubiquitous — plastered across billboards, magazines and theatre programmes — and it served as the public’s very first window into a galaxy far, far away.

“For most of America, this was the first time they got a glimpse of the galaxy far, far away,” said Charles Epting, director of pop culture and historical consignments at Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale.

The painting originally belonged to Gary Kurtz, the producer of the first Star Wars film. He kept it displayed in his office for years before passing it on to his daughter, who later consigned it for auction at Heritage’s Dallas headquarters. Bidding opened at $1 million, but interest quickly escalated, eventually reaching the record-breaking figure. The winning bidder, who participated online, has chosen to remain anonymous.

The sale marks a significant moment for collectors. According to Epting, it now holds the record for the highest-selling piece of memorabilia from the Star Wars franchise and the highest price ever paid for movie-poster artwork. It surpasses the previous franchise record set by Darth Vader’s lightsabre, which sold for $3.6 million.