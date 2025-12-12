Dhanush shares birthday post for former father-in-law Rajinikanth

Dhanush married Aishwarya in 2004 and the couple split up after 20 years together, in 2024. It is a known fact that the actor has been a long-standing, devoted fan of Rajinikanth and his appreciation and love for the star has not seemed to change even after the shift in family dynamics.

The actor shared a heartfelt post last year as well. "Happy birthday to the one, only one, super one .. SUPERSTAR .. the phenomenon that redefined mass and style .. my thalaiva @rajinikanth sir", he had written.

Fans were elated to see Dhanush's tribute on thalaivar's 75th. "You are one of the true fan boy", one fan commented. "From Asuran to Baasha! Waiting to see you both on screen together one day. HBD Thalaivar!", wrote another. Another fan wrote, "Once a fanboy always a fanboy!".

Several actor and colleagues of the thalaivar, Rajinikanth took to social media to wish the star on his special day. Actor-politician Kamal Hassan wrote, "75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth".

Another star, Mohanlal penned, "Warmest birthday wishes to dear Rajinikanth Sir. As you celebrate 50 remarkable years in cinema, thank you for inspiring generations with your values, strength, and extraordinary spirit. May God bless you always with peace, good health, and boundless joy. @rajinikanth".

Despite being 75, Rajinikanth does not seem to run out of energy and charisma. In August this year, he was seen in Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He starred alongside Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj and Reba Monica John.