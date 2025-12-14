Akshaye Khanna kissed Karisma's hand on her wedding day, throwback video goes viral

Akshaye Khanna's performance as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar has made him the talk of the town. Social media is all abuzz with old videos and pictures of the actor and have now found a video that has reminded the people of old rumours.
In a video clip from actor Karisma Kapoor's wedding to deceased billionaire Sunjay Kapur, Akshaye is seen kissing Karisma's hand while he greeted the bride and the groom. This has brought back memories of the time when a rumour about Akshaye and Karisma almost getting married had been doing the rounds.
In the wedding video of Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, Rahul Khanna is seen hugging the groom and the bride after which Akshaye Khanna comes and kisses Karisma's hand. The video is further interesting because of the rumours back in the day, when in the late 1990s, the two were rumoured to be dating and it was said that they almost got married.
Their alleged love story was reportedly sparked by Karisma Kapoor's break up with Ajay Devgn and it was rumoured that Karisma's father, Randhir Kapoor had asked Vinod Khanna, if Akshaye Khanna would take his daughter's hand in marriage.
However, the rumours further go that Karisma's mother, Babita Kapoor did not favour the union. However, neither of the actors had ever dignified the rumours with an answer.
Nevertheless, fans seem to enjoy the throwback and have appreciated Akshaye's gentlemanliness. A comment under the video read, "That's more adorable and respectful than hugging or kissing someone's girl even formally". "He is true gentleman, bowing down and kissing hand is SHEER CLASS", wrote another fan.
Akshaye Khanna starred in Aditya Dhar directed Dhurandhar alongside Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi.
