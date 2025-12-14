Akshaye Khanna kissed Karisma's hand on her wedding day, throwback video goes viral

Akshaye Khanna's performance as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar has made him the talk of the town. Social media is all abuzz with old videos and pictures of the actor and have now found a video that has reminded the people of old rumours.

In a video clip from actor Karisma Kapoor's wedding to deceased billionaire Sunjay Kapur, Akshaye is seen kissing Karisma's hand while he greeted the bride and the groom. This has brought back memories of the time when a rumour about Akshaye and Karisma almost getting married had been doing the rounds.

Old video reminds fans of rumours of a wedding that never happened

In the wedding video of Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, Rahul Khanna is seen hugging the groom and the bride after which Akshaye Khanna comes and kisses Karisma's hand. The video is further interesting because of the rumours back in the day, when in the late 1990s, the two were rumoured to be dating and it was said that they almost got married.