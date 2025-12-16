Kajol opens up on the time she realised DDLJ had "really connected"

With DDLJ completing 30 years in 2025, a statue honouring the film has been unveiled at Leicester Square in London. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were both present for the unveiling of the statue of their timeless characters: Raj and Simran.

Kajol shared how that made her feel saying, "We had shot there for the film, and now to see a statue there — it’s unbelievable. It also shows how far our stories travel".

The actor, who has made a mark on films with hit films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan, Fanaa and more, has recently been ruling the world of OTT as well. Reflecting on her journey in this sector the 51-year-old said, "Women are seeing themselves differently now. When they recognise parts of themselves on screen, it becomes far more engaging. There are more women watching, more women engaging, and that’s changing storytelling".

Kajol has ventured into OTT with films and series like Tribhanga, The Trial, Salaam Venky, Helicopter Eela, Do Patti and there is definitely more to come.