Cinema

Kajol opens up on the time she realised DDLJ had "really connected"

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released back in 1995 and continues to remain a Bollywood cult classic
How Kajol realised DDLJ's influence
Kajol shares the time she understood the impact of DDLJ
Updated on
2 min read

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) needs no introduction. 30 years later, it continues to weave magic and remain a fan favourite. During a recent event, DDLJ lead Kajol recalled the time when she realised what the film meant.

Kajol recalls the good old days of DDLJ, 30 years later

It is no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol led DDLJ has had a massive impact on Bollywood mainstream cinema, defining an entire generation. Talking about the moment she realised the impact the film had made, Kajol shared, "I was driving back from Film City and stopped at a signal. A truck pulled up next to me and the driver just looked at me. That’s when it hits you — okay, something has really connected".

With DDLJ completing 30 years in 2025, a statue honouring the film has been unveiled at Leicester Square in London. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were both present for the unveiling of the statue of their timeless characters: Raj and Simran.

Kajol shared how that made her feel saying, "We had shot there for the film, and now to see a statue there — it’s unbelievable. It also shows how far our stories travel".

The actor, who has made a mark on films with hit films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan, Fanaa and more, has recently been ruling the world of OTT as well. Reflecting on her journey in this sector the 51-year-old said, "Women are seeing themselves differently now. When they recognise parts of themselves on screen, it becomes far more engaging. There are more women watching, more women engaging, and that’s changing storytelling".

Kajol has ventured into OTT with films and series like Tribhanga, The Trial, Salaam VenkyHelicopter Eela, Do Patti and there is definitely more to come.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels

How Kajol realised DDLJ's influence
SRK roasts Kajol over ‘Kaala Namak’ after DDLJ statue celebration in London
DDLJ
Kajol
Shah Rukh Khan
OTT
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
DDLJ statue

Related Stories

No stories found.