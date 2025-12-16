Psyren Anime confirmed for 2026, 15 years after Manga’s conclusion

After Toshiaki Iwashiro wrote and illustrated the story, Psyren was published in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2007 to 2010 and consists of 16 volumes. The series had an engaging premise, supernatural themes, and even a loyal fanbase, but it never got an anime adaptation during the time of its publication, so it went on to be known as one of the most heavily overlooked Jump titles of its era.

Psyren is about a high school punk named Ageha, who, after finding a mysterious red phone card, is thrown into a world where he will be killed otherwise. Together with these other guys who have also been forced to participate, he has to fight with his psychokinetic skills against monsters and also somehow must solve the time travel puzzle, all while discovering the reason why Psyren exists. The series consists of survival horror, psychic combat, and dystopian sci-fi, to name some, which were its distinguishing features during the initial run.