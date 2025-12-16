The moment Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner was arrested for his parents’ murder

In a shocking and dramatic moment, screenwriter Nick Reiner has been arrested for allegedly murdering his parents, Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.
Recently, pictures were released that showed the Los Angeles Police arresting Nick on Sunday for his parents' murder.
Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were reportedly found dead in their home in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The couple had been stabbed to death and their bodies had been discovered by their daughter, Romy Reiner.
According to reports, on the same day, the US Marshal Task Force along with LAPD’s robbery homicide division helped find the main suspect, Nick Reiner who was then arrested 15 miles away from his parents' Brentwood home, by a metro station. Initially, Nick Riner had been booked in Downtown Los Angeles’ Parker Center Jail and was later taken to Twin Towers Correctional Facility where he is currently on suicide watch, according to reports.
Reports are emerging alleging that Nick had been behaving in a crazy manner at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party that he had attended with his parents, Rob and Michele on Saturday night, just a day before the murder. The guests were reportedly freaked out by his unusual, eccentric behaviour. According to witnesses, Nick Reiner had a huge argument with his parents at the party after which the couple left. Nick, who is in custody without bail has a history of drug addiction and many believe that the argument broke out regarding his parents wanting to send him to rehab once again. So far, Nick has not given a statement since his arrest.
