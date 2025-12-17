Steven Spielberg confirms new sci-fi epic Disclosure Day set for 2026 release

Steven Spielberg is officially returning to science fiction with his upcoming film Disclosure Day, an ambitious new project scheduled for release in the summer of 2026. The film marks Spielberg’s first feature since his semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans in 2022 and signals a return to the genre that helped define much of his legendary career.

According to a Hollywood portal, the Universal Pictures production boasts an impressive cast, including Josh O’Connor, Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell, and Eve Hewson. The story explores humanity’s response to the discovery that we are not alone in the universe. Its striking logline asks: “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to Disclosure Day.”

The film reunites Spielberg with longtime collaborator David Koepp, who previously wrote screenplays for Jurassic Park, The Lost World, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. At 78, Spielberg is once again delving into UFO-themed storytelling, a genre he pioneered with Close Encounters of the Third Kind in 1977 and later explored in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and War of the Worlds.

Ahead of the trailer’s release, mysterious billboards appeared in Los Angeles and New York teasing that “all will be disclosed.” Filming reportedly took place in and around New Jersey, with plot details tightly guarded. The trailer reveals Emily Blunt as a meteorologist seemingly overtaken by an extraterrestrial force during a live broadcast, while Josh O’Connor portrays a man determined to expose the truth about alien life to the world.

Although the teaser keeps much of the story hidden, it features unsettling imagery such as crop circles, eerie animals, and hints of life beyond Earth. One character insists that “people have a right to know the truth,” while another questions why such a vast universe would exist if humanity were alone.

Spielberg himself has long expressed belief in extraterrestrial life, once stating that it is “mathematically impossible” that humans are the only intelligent beings in the cosmos. Disclosure Day arrives in cinemas on June 12, 2026.