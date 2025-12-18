Ali Fazal wraps up Lahore 1947, calls it an emotional journey

After quite an eventful few months that saw back-to-back shoots, Ali Fazal has just finished filming the final parts of the highly anticipated film Lahore 1947. The actor, who has previously wrapped up the Mumbai and Banaras shoots for Mirzapur: The Movie, has been able to juggle multiple large-scale productions effortlessly.

Ali Fazal reflects on the emotional journey of filming Lahore 1947

Lahore 1947 is presented by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by the renowned director Raj Kumar Santoshi. The movie features a star-studded cast including the likes of Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi. This period film is among the most eagerly awaited cinematic releases of the year, with a narrative that unfolds against the backdrop of the Indian Partition.

Sharing his thoughts about wrapping up the shooting of Lahore 1947, Ali Fazal says, “It’s been quite an emotional journey wrapping up Lahore 1947. The film is unlike anything I’ve done before — it’s deeply rooted in our history, yet carries emotions that are timeless and universal. Working under Rajkumar Santoshi sir’s direction has been a masterclass in itself, and sharing screen space with powerhouses like Sunny sir, Preity ma’am, and Shabana ji has been an absolute honour. Each day on set felt like a lesson — not just in cinema, but in humility and dedication to the craft.”

The actor adds, “This film demanded a lot from me — emotionally, mentally, and even physically — and I’m grateful for every moment of it. I’m excited for the audience to see a side of me they haven’t seen before. As I move on from this schedule, I carry immense gratitude for the team that made this experience so special. Lahore 1947 is more than a film; it’s a story that connects us to our roots and reminds us of the resilience of the human spirit.”

With Lahore 1947 in its final stages of completion, Ali Fazal continues to prove himself to be one of the most versatile actors in his time with yet another stellar performance.