Dhurandhar downloaded 2 million times in 12 days in Pakistan, despite ban

The theme of the movie, which highlights terrorism in Pakistan, had invited anger from Pakistan, leading to its ban in the country. Yet movie continues to be streamed illegally. It has been reported that residents of the country are using Telegram and VPNs to download the film.

As per reports, Dhurandhar has been downloaded a minimum of 2 million times. This puts the film on top of the list of pirated movies which also has Raees and 2.0.

Pakistani officials have hit back at the alleged propaganda that the film hs tried to propagate. Taking to X, Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Senior Provincial Minister for Information of Sindh has said, "Indian movie Dhurandhar is yet another example of negative propaganda by the Indian film industry against Pakistan, especially targeting Lyari. Lyari is not violence - it is culture, peace, talent, and resilience. Next month, Mera Lyari will release, showing the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride. #MeraLyari".

Dhurandhar is smashing the box office in India and has so far collected Rs 437.25 Crore, which is more than what Baahubali collected already. Led by Ranveer Singh who plays the Indian spy Hamza, the movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi.