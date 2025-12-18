Warner Bros recommends investors reject Paramount’s offer in favor of Netflix’s

Warner Bros. Discovery is recommending its shareholders reject an unsolicited buyout offer from Paramount Skydance in favor of a rival bid from Netflix it said will better serve their interests and the entertainment company's audiences.

Here’s the latest update on the Warner Bros-Netflix deal

The Warner board said in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday that Paramount’s “inferior” offer carried “significant risks and costs,” in large part because it relies heavily on borrowed money – whereas the Netflix offer is backed by a company worth more than $400 billion.

Warner, which owns the Warner Bros. Pictures movie studio and HBO, agreed earlier this month to a cash-and-stock offer from Netflix valued at $72 billion. As part of that deal, Warner would first spin off its its cable TV assets, including CNN and Discovery. Days later, Paramount made a hostile, all-cash offer for all of Warner's properties valued at $77.9 billion.

With the fate of marquee movie-making and streaming services on the line, a Warner deal with either company would face intense scrutiny from U.S. regulators.

Paramount has argued that its offer — coming from a smaller company — would face an easier road with regulators. Warner's board disputed that claim in its letter to shareholders, who ultimately have the power to decide which offer to accept.

Netflix offered Warner shareholders $23.25 in cash, plus $4.50 in Netflix shares, for each share of Warner. Paramount is offering $30 in cash for each share of Warner.

Warner's stock price fell more than 2 percent Wednesday to $28.21 per share. Shares of Paramount fell 5.4 percent, while those of Netflix rose 0.2 percent.

An acquisition by Netflix would be completed only after Warner finalises its previously announced separation of its cable operations.

Paramount urged Warner shareholders on Wednesday to tell the company they prefer Paramount's “superior offer.”

“We will continue to move forward to deliver this transaction, which is in the best interest of (Warner) shareholders, consumers, and the creative industries,” Paramount CEO and Chairman David Ellison said.

Paramount has claimed it made six different bids that Warner leadership rejected before announcing its deal with Netflix on December 5.