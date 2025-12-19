Agastya Nanda’s "Ikkis" postponed to January 2026 after astrologer’s advice, Amitabh Bachchan confirms

Agastya​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Nanda's "Ikkis" announced its new release date as different from December 25, 2025, to January 1, 2026, which has become one of the most talked-about films in the Bollywood medium after the makers made the announcement public. The change was publicly credited to the astrologer's guidance, with Amitabh Bachchan letting everyone know that the New Year time was considered more lucky. The news of Agastya Nanda's "Ikkis" getting delayed spread fast due to the film's highly anticipated premiere and the fact that it was based on a strong historical theme.

Reason for the postponement of Agastya Nanda's Ikkis to January 1

It is a big deal that the Agastya Nanda "Ikkis" postponed to January 2026, as the movie is the first Agastya Nanda major theatrical appearance after his OTT debut. The movie directed by Sriram Raghavan, "Ikkis," is a biographical war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, who was killed at the age of 21 during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. The film's title refers to the age of death, thus giving the project more depth and significance.