From Pakistan to Bengal: The surprising musical connection in Sanjay Dutt’s Dhurandhar entry

The man behind the melody

The original Bengali version was conceptualized by Promit Kumar himself, who sang, composed, and wrote the lyrics for this version. Since the release of this version in 2009, this particular song has enjoyed loyal support from fans. Realising this support base, Kumar has come out with yet another new piece composed in 2024 and another new version in 2025 called Tunir Maa. The particular song is a comic remedy written from the perspective of a lover who urges his prospective mother-in-law to convince his sweetheart ‘Tuni’ to long for him in return.

“Only Bongs would know”

Social media platforms have been filled with funny comments from the fans, who were able to recognise the reference when they saw the movie in theatres. “Thank God someone said it!” posted one comment, and another one admitted, “Literally I thought ‘Tunir Maa’ at the theater.” A fan cleverly pointed out, “Only bongs would know,” which exposed the long-term popularity of the song in the Bengali community.

The powerhouse presence of Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt as the character SP Chaudhary Aslam in Dhurandhar has given enough space to showcase his swag. The character is known to be gun-carrying and chain-smoker SP Chaudhary Aslam, who takes his inspiration from the real Chaudhry Aslam The movie was directed by Aditya Dhar and was released in theatres on December 5 with an impressive star cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan. As the movie is already creating a buzz, people are enthusiastically awaiting the arrival of its sequel in theatres on March 19, 2026.