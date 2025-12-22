Inside the creative clash behind Shararat: Why Tamannaah Bhatia was dropped

Dhurandhar hasn’t slowed down for a moment since its release. From the very start, the hype, the loyal fanbase, and the music have all been operating at peak momentum. One song in particular, Shararat, quickly became addictive, dominating playlists and conversations alike. But behind its success lies an unexpected creative clash. Tamannaah Bhatia was initially considered for the track, but director Aditya Dhar ultimately chose to scrap the idea and the reason might just have worked wonders.

Did you know Tamannaah Bhatia was the first choice for Shararat song in Dhurandhar?

Shararat being one of the most fun and dance worthy songs in the movie Dhurandhar has gained immense popularity after its release. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly while picturing the protagonist in the song, he chose Tamannaah to be the one. But during the creative discussion, his idea was rejected by the director Aditya Dhar. The story of the film that revolves around multiple struggles of Indian spies and the wounds the country has faced, is obviously a serious one to be a part of.

Given the film’s deep and intricate storyline, the makers felt that featuring Tamannaah in the song could shift attention away from the narrative. Director Aditya Dhar was clear about one thing, he didn’t want Shararat to turn into an item song.

His concern was simple: if Tamannaah were the sole performer, the focus would naturally move toward her presence rather than the film’s core story. To avoid this, the director chose a different approach. Instead of centering the song around one actress, he cast two, Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza, allowing Shararat to blend seamlessly into the film as a regular sequence rather than a highlight designed purely for attention.