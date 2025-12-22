New momma Kiara Advani drops first look poster from 2026 release Toxic

The social media post which shows Kiara in a mysterious avatar, is captioned, ‘Introducing Kiara Advani as NADIA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups.’ Kiara is seen standing under a mysterious spotlight with shades of blue. She wears an off-shoulder gown with thigh high slit and semi-circular train behind. Upon closer look, she seems to be staring at something upwards, out of the frame. She wears minimal make-up and her wavy hair is seemingly coiled into a bun with a part of it left lose to focus on her face line.

Though not much has been revealed about the character or the storyline yet, but one can wonder if it is based on the dark-side of fairy tales. After all, fairy tales didn’t always have a happy ending. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is expected to release on March 19, 2026. After Kiara put up her first-look poster, fans have been filling up her comment box asking for trailer and more information about the movie, apart from praising her gorgeous gothic-inspired look.