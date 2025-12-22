New momma Kiara Advani drops first look poster from 2026 release Toxic

Kiara Advani has recently dropped the first look poster of her upcoming movie Toxic, which is scheduled to hit the screens in 2026. Kiara was on a long maternity break from her professional commitments. Her last public appearance which garnered a lot of spotlight was at the MET Gala 2025 where she also made the first public appearance with her baby bump. Post her delivery, she has become active on social media again. Her first clips doing the rounds were in a denim co-ords. She also posted two quick photos on her Instagram feed notifying everyone that the new mommy on the block is ready to go back to work. A few days after this, comes her dropping the look from Toxic.
The social media post which shows Kiara in a mysterious avatar, is captioned, ‘Introducing Kiara Advani as NADIA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups.’ Kiara is seen standing under a mysterious spotlight with shades of blue. She wears an off-shoulder gown with thigh high slit and semi-circular train behind. Upon closer look, she seems to be staring at something upwards, out of the frame. She wears minimal make-up and her wavy hair is seemingly coiled into a bun with a part of it left lose to focus on her face line.
Though not much has been revealed about the character or the storyline yet, but one can wonder if it is based on the dark-side of fairy tales. After all, fairy tales didn’t always have a happy ending. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is expected to release on March 19, 2026. After Kiara put up her first-look poster, fans have been filling up her comment box asking for trailer and more information about the movie, apart from praising her gorgeous gothic-inspired look.
Toxic stars Yash along with an ensemble of well-known actors like Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and others. The movie was supposed to release this year but owing to several production delays has been shifted to early next year. It is also speculated that it might be having a release-clash with the mega-blockbuster Dhurandhar’s sequel and Dacoit: a love story.