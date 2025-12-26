Ram Gopal Varma says Bollywood is ignoring Dhurandhar as industry feels threatened by the film

Film director Ram Gopal Varma has raised a controversy by alleging that Bollywood deliberately keeps away from talking about Dhurandhar and that the industry perceives itself as being threatened by the film's grandeur and its far-reaching effects. According to Varma, the film world's silence about "Dhurandhar" is not an accident but is due to their fear because the movie has set new limits which other filmmakers could hardly follow. In his tweets, Varma referred to the project starring Ranveer Singh as an entity that has broken the pre-existing patterns of art and has caused the establishment to be shaken and, therefore, tempted to keep silent in the face of the success of the film.

Ram Gopal Varma on why Bollywood is ignoring Dhurandhar

The director gave an example of many large-scale ventures that are speculated to be in the pipeline and have seen the light of day even before the release of Dhurandhar. He explained that these projects cannot alter their courses to match the new standard set by the latter. Ram Gopal Varma went on to say that in public, dismissing the film is like preparing for battle, to be caught up in a comparison which is unavoidable. His statement was in line with what the audience was saying on Twitter, where people pointed out that no celebrities have been seen congratulating or endorsing the film despite the good showing of the movie at the box office.