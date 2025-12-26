NBA star Charles Barkley slams NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for scheduling games on Christmas day

On Thursday, December 25, 2025, Charles said, "The NFL got greedy and started adding Christmas games. We used to have this day to ourself, but Roger Goodell and them pigs at the NFL always want to hog every day of the week now".

The NFL had three fixtures that streamed on Thursday, between Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

This was seen as an attempt to compete with the Basketball league, according to Charles Barkley. The NBA had five marquee games scheduled on December 25, which were broadcast on ABC. The matches were played between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets and finally, the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Christmas is an NBA day", said Charles Barkley. The Christmas day fixture was usually reserved for pro basketball. However, for the last five years NFL has consistently scheduled more than a single game on the festival.