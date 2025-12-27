Who is Tom Welling, David Corenswet's favourite Superman?

Superman has since been portrayed by several renowned actors, most famously by Henry Cavill, and Christopher Reeve, Nicolas Cage, Tim Daly, Dean Cain and more. Most recently, actor David Corenswet stepped into the shoes of the much beloved character, in Superman: Legacy, which released in 2025.

The 32-year old actor, ahead of the film's release in July, revealed that Tom Welling's portrayal of Clark Kent in Smallville had really inspired him when he was growing up.

David said, "I've also got a lot of physical comparisons to Tom Welling...When I was growing up, he was the Superman who was on TV every week".

David Corenswet was just 8 years old when Smallville had premiered in 2001, making Tom Welling a household name. David, who grew up watching Tom's portrayal of Clark Kent aka Superman went on to portray the same character 14 years after the show ended.

Tom Welling has also acted in movies like Cheaper by the Dozen (2003), The Fog (2005), Parkland (2013), The Choice (2016) and more. He also played Lt. Marcus Pierce in the third season of the drama, Lucifer.