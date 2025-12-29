Chitrangda Singh on choosing depth over screen time: ‘Good work is always remembered’

Known for choosing roles driven by depth rather than sheer screen time, Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh, who has enjoyed a strong 2025 with Housefull 5, Parikrama, and Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, says she feels deeply grateful that even her relatively limited body of work has stayed with audiences over the years.

Chitrangda Singh reflects on a selective career and the power of good work

In an industry often guided by numbers, visibility, and frequency, Chitrangda believes that memorability stems from impact, not length. She says that even though she hasn’t appeared in a large number of projects, the fact that audiences remember her performances feels especially rewarding.

Speaking about prioritising substance over screen time and protecting her instincts in a numbers-driven industry, Chitrangda said,“I think slowly everybody is realizing that it's not just the amount of work you do or the numbers that really make you memorable. Sometimes just one scene kind of eats into a bigger part as well and makes a mark.”

While acknowledging the importance of visibility, the actress stressed that quality ultimately endures.“Having said that, I know it's the most ideal way of saying—you still need visibility and roles that people can remember, and not just one or two scenes. But I think a mix of both works. I feel good work is always remembered,” she added.

From her acclaimed debut in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2003), where her quiet and layered performance earned instant recognition, to films like Yeh Saali Zindagi and Inkaar, Chitrangda has consistently gravitated towards characters rich in emotional complexity.

Her recent role in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, which released earlier this month, stood out for its restraint and simmering inner tension—once again reinforcing her belief that measured performances can leave a lasting impact.

“People don’t tend to forget good work. I feel very thankful that jitna bhi kaam kiya, even though it’s less, people have remembered it. Maybe somewhere good work gets you more work. Work gets you work, but good work probably gets you more work for a longer time,” she said.

Reflecting further on Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, Chitrangda spoke about the film’s approach to female representation in noir storytelling, a genre that often confines women to predictable tropes. She felt the film successfully moved beyond portraying women solely as victims or manipulators.

“I think maybe it has something to do with the fact that we have a female writer, Smita Singh has done such an amazing job, but I don’t want to make this gender-specific. There are men also who write interesting characters. But having said that, I feel that’s what makes it exciting and different,” she noted.

She concluded by saying, “Otherwise, it’s very easy to plant a woman who could be devious and become the obvious suspect.”

