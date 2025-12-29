Drishyam 3 Goa schedule to begin in January; Akshaye Khanna exits amid dispute

The makers of the highly anticipated film Drishyam 3, currently in production, are set to commence the Goa schedule after wrapping up shooting in Mumbai. This comes amid the controversy surrounding Akshaye Khanna’s exit from the film following disagreements over his remuneration.

Drishyam 3 filming moves to Goa: Akshaye Khanna quits, Jaideep Ahlawat joins cast

Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the franchise, bringing his signature intense screen presence and nuanced performances. His inclusion promises a fresh and unpredictable energy to the Drishyam universe, adding a new dimension to the story as it unfolds.

Filming in Goa is scheduled to begin on January 8 and continue through the end of February. The full cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor, will be part of this schedule, ensuring fans an edge-of-the-seat family thriller experience.

Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna, who has been lauded for his recent performances, has unexpectedly opted out of Drishyam 3. Industry sources indicate that the split arose from disagreements over remuneration and creative aspects of his role. Reports suggest that Khanna requested a significant fee hike, with figures like INR 21 crore being mentioned—an amount reportedly beyond the film’s budget.

Creative differences also reportedly emerged over character continuity, including a debate on whether Khanna should wear a wig, which the filmmakers considered impractical in the context of the sequel.

Presented by Star Studio18 and produced under Panorama Studios, Drishyam 3 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and co-written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh. The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, and is slated for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

Drishyam franchise is a remake of the popular Malayalam film of the same name, which has Mohanlal in the lead. The film was also remade in Tamil as Papanasam with Kamal Haasan playing the protagonist. With Drishyam 3 in the pipeline, expectations are soaring high.

