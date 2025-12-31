Nayanthara’s breathtaking first look as Ganga from Yash’s Toxic released

The makers of director Geetu Mohandas’ eagerly awaited action entertainer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, featuring actor Yash in the lead, on Wednesday released the stunning first look of actress Nayanthara in the film and disclosed that she played a character called Ganga in it. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

Nayanthara to play Ganga in Yash Toxic; first-look poster out

Stunning, lethal and formidable, the first look positions Nayanthara as a defining force within the universe of Rocking Star Yash’s most ambitious project yet.

Nayanthara’s portrayal of Ganga is visually breathtaking, radiating a fearlessness that matches the film’s massive scale. She commands the frame with a striking composure, wielding a gun with a practiced authority that feels both elegant and dangerous. Set against the opulence of a grand casino entrance, the lavish, high-stakes setting frames Ganga as a woman who owns the room and calls her own shots.

Speaking about casting Nayanthara as Ganga, director Geetu Mohandas said, “We all know Nayan as a celebrated star with a commanding screen presence, and a remarkable career spanning two decades but in Toxic, audiences will witness a talent that had been quietly waiting to explode. I wanted to portray Nayan in a way that she’s never been showcased before. But as the shoot progressed I began to see how closely her own personality echoed the soul of the character. It wasn’t imitation, it was alignment.The depth, the honesty, the restraint, and the emotional clarity she brought were not performances layered on top of the character,they were qualities she already possessed. I found my Ganga, so brilliantly performed by her, and even more unexpectedly, I found a dear friend.”