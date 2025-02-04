Behind the scenes of 'PK': Rajkumar Hirani opens up about confronting a creative dilemma

Rajkumar Hirani, the director behind acclaimed films like 3 Idiots and the recent Dunki, recently shared a tale from the making of his 2014 blockbuster, PK, starring Aamir Khan. During an interview with Komal Nahta on the Game Changers podcast, Rajkumar revealed a close call with plagiarism that threatened to derail the entire project.

Initially, Rajkumar Hirani and his team were ecstatic about their unique and groundbreaking concept for PK. However, their excitement was quickly tempered when they learned another filmmaker was developing a similar story. "We remember writing PK and we were very happy that we had written a unique idea that was nowhere else. Someone told us that this film has been written by someone else, and when we went and saw it, we were shocked. If we made this, people would say it’s copied, so we were worried," he said as per a popular media source.

Faced with this unexpected obstacle, the team spent weeks grappling with the dilemma, unsure how to proceed. Then, a stroke of genius arrived. As per the source Rajkumar said, "One day Abhijat came and said that we show it like this, that he is looking for God and not finding him, so he files a court case. I said, 'This is interesting, let’s develop it'." This innovative approach not only steered the film away from the potential plagiarism issue but also opened up new avenues for exploring profound themes of faith and societal conditioning.

However, the challenges didn't end there. As per the media source, Rajkumar Hirani recalled that the team later discovered that another film, OMG - Oh My God!, was also exploring similar themes. This forced them to re-evaluate their direction again and ultimately abandon their initial concept.

PK grossed ₹792 crore worldwide during its release lifetime and became a hit among fans and critics alike.