Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal set to face off at World Pickleball League

Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal are gearing up for an exciting showdown on the pickleball court at the World Pickleball League (WPBL) on February 1. The duo will participate in a special exhibition match, each teaming up with a professional player from the league.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the event, Aamir shared, “Sports, just like cinema, is a great unifier. I am looking forward to the match against my dear friend Ali and to playing alongside some of the world’s best Pickleball players who have already set the courts on fire at the WPBL.”