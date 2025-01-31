Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal set to face off at World Pickleball League

Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal are gearing up for an exciting showdown on the pickleball court at the World Pickleball League (WPBL) on February 1. The duo will participate in a special exhibition match, each teaming up with a professional player from the league.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the event, Aamir shared, “Sports, just like cinema, is a great unifier. I am looking forward to the match against my dear friend Ali and to playing alongside some of the world’s best Pickleball players who have already set the courts on fire at the WPBL.”
Ali, equally excited about the match, was quoted as saying, “I have had the privilege of sharing the screen with Aamir, and now, getting an opportunity to play one of my favourite sports—Pickleball—with him is indeed a pleasure. Aamir is synonymous with perfection, and I am certain he will bring exactly that with his A-game on the court.”
The World Pickleball League marks a significant milestone as the first non-cricket event to be held at the historic CCI Brabourne Stadium in over 15 years.
Aamir and Ali last collaborated on the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, and their on-court clash is sure to generate buzz among fans. On the work front, Aamir is currently busy with his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in a key role.
With Bollywood glamour, sportsmanship, and high-energy competition, the WPBL exhibition match promises to be an unmissable spectacle.