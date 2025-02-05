Actors Vikram Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar on their upcoming romantic horror comedy ‘Omorshongi’

Anurag and Joyee are childhood-buddies-turned-lovers who have done all their firsts together. If two people like these plan to get married, what would their life look like? Omorshongi, which sees Vikram Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar playing Anurag and Joyee respectively, shows that their reel characters couldn’t get married, as Joyee dies untimely. However, even after her death, she can’t leave Anurag’s side. “Anurag is Joyee’s habit, obhyesh as we lovingly say in Bengali,” says Sohini.

We speak with Vikram and Sohini to know more about the film and their take on love.

Excerpts: