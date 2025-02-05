Sikandar Kher transforms into a valiant soldier for Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Ikkis’

Actor Sikandar Kher is ready to trade his usual roles for something entirely new and electrifying in the upcoming Sriram Raghavan directorial, Ikkis. For the very first time, Sikandar will step into the boots of a dedicated army man, bringing to life a role that demands grit, resilience, and unwavering discipline. This collaboration with the master of thrillers, Sriram Raghavan, has set the industry abuzz, and Ikkis is already being hailed as one of the most anticipated projects to hit the screen.

In Ikkis, Sikandar will portray the life of a valiant soldier, diving deep into the world of the Indian armed forces. The role demands more than just acting—it requires a deep emotional and physical transformation, and Sikandar has been preparing with full dedication to ensure he does justice to this powerful character.

Speaking about the monumental opportunity, Sikandar shares, “I've always wanted to be a part of a Sriram Raghavan film. His storytelling is unlike anything else—gripping, unique, and unpredictable. The way his films unfold is truly special, and as an actor, I’ve always yearned to experience that. And then there’s Dinesh Vijan, whose faith in groundbreaking cinema is unmatched. Together with Poonam Vijan and Maddock Films, they’re a team that creates magic. The real joy of being an actor is getting to do something completely out of your comfort zone, and that’s exactly what Ikkis is. The army background, the courage, and the heroes we’re portraying—it's not just an honor, it’s a privilege. I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of this film, and I’m determined to do justice to it."

With Sriram Raghavan at the helm, known for his taut, suspense-filled narratives and sharp eye for detail, Ikkis is expected to be yet another triumph. Fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly awaiting the magic that this collaboration will undoubtedly bring to the big screen.

The buzz surrounding Ikkis continues to grow, with Sikandar’s compelling screen presence combined with Raghavan’s unmatched directorial expertise promising a cinematic experience that will be rich in emotion, realism, and sheer heroism. It’s a film that’s destined to leave an indelible mark.