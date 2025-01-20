Sikander Kher opens up on playing the grey-shaded Akram in 'Chidiya Udd'

Versatile actor Sikander Kher is currently seen in the drama Chidiya Udd. This crime drama explores the hidden territories of the underworld of Mumbai. Inspired by the novel Cages by Aabid Surti, this intense series cuts the line between crime and survival. Apart from Sikander Kher who plays the character of Akram Khan, the show also comprises Jackie Shroff and Bhoomika Meena. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the show takes the audience through a thrilling journey of a world never seen before.

Sikander Kher, plays one of the most feared gangster of the society. His role is polished with insatiable ambition and hunger for power and to control over things. Hell-bent on usurping the throne of Kamathipura, Akram (Kher) resolves to treachery, conflicts and much more. His character –narrative also explores the strained relation he shared with his father Qadir Khan. What makes his character interesting is the frequent insecurities, vulnerability, complexities that he faces and fights throughout his journey to become powerful.

Talking about playing Akram and describing him, Sikander mentions, “Akram Khan is a man deeply shaped by living in the shadow of his father, which has left him deeply insecure, as he’s never truly received the kind of love or softness a son craves. That insecurity fuels aggression and jealousy, but beneath it all, there are moments of vulnerability, which add depth to his persona.” He further adds, "Bringing Akram to life was an intense and rewarding experience, thanks to our incredible director, Ravi Jadhav, who made every moment on set a joy."

About his co-stars he mentions,"I was fortunate to share the screen with incredible co-actors—Jaggu Dada (Jackie shroff), whose wisdom and warmth feel like a tight hug; Mayur, a powerhouse of talent; Bhoomika, who is pure fire on set; and Mitaji, whose effortless brilliance elevated every scene.”