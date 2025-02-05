Ajith and Trisha's ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ to hit screens tomorrow; Tamil Nadu government okays extra show

The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission for the makers of Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, to screen one additional show on the film’s release day, February 6.

Initially, the team had requested an extra show for both February 6 and 7, but after review, the government approved only one additional show for the release day. This means there will be five screenings on February 6, between 9 am and 2 am.The news has thrilled fans, who are eagerly anticipating the release of the Ajith Kumar-starrer, treating it like a festival.

Recently, the Censor Board cleared the film with a clean U/A certificate, and the final runtime stands at 150.46 minutes.

With high expectations surrounding the film, Vidaa Muyarchi features Ajith, who has announced that he won’t take on any new projects during his car racing season.

In the movie, Ajith portrays a husband determined to rebuild his broken relationship with his wife, Kayal, played by Trisha. The story follows Ajith's quest to find his wife, confronting dangerous foes and corrupt cops in foreign lands. The film promises thrilling action and is expected to be a full-fledged entertainer.

The cast also includes Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, and Ganesh, among others. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, while Om Prakash handled the cinematography, and N B Srikanth took care of the editing.

After its theatrical run, the popular streaming platform Netflix has acquired the rights to stream Vidaa Muyarchi.