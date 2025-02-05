French star Juliette Binoche named jury president for 78th Cannes Film Festival

French actress Juliette Binoche has been announced as the jury president for the 78th Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant moment in the festival’s history. She takes over from last year’s jury head, Greta Gerwig, making it the second consecutive year that a woman has held the prestigious role.
Juliette, a long-time presence at Cannes, first graced the festival 40 years ago with the premiere of André Téchiné’s Rendez-vous. Since then, she has returned multiple times with acclaimed films such as Krzysztof Kieślowski’s Blue, Michael Haneke’s Caché, and Abbas Kiarostami’s Certified Copy.
Reflecting on her journey, Juliette expressed both gratitude and humility. “In 1985, I walked up the steps for the first time with the enthusiasm and uncertainty of a young actress. I never imagined I’d return 40 years later as President of the Jury,” she shared in a statement.
The highly anticipated Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to May 24, with the official lineup set to be revealed in mid-April. Last year, under Greta’s leadership, the jury awarded the Palme d’Or to Sean Baker’s Anora.
The last time Cannes had back-to-back female jury presidents was in the 1960s when Sophia Loren succeeded Olivia de Havilland in 1966. Juliette’s selection continues this legacy, underscoring the festival’s commitment to recognising influential women in cinema.