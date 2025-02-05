French star Juliette Binoche named jury president for 78th Cannes Film Festival

Juliette, a long-time presence at Cannes, first graced the festival 40 years ago with the premiere of André Téchiné’s Rendez-vous. Since then, she has returned multiple times with acclaimed films such as Krzysztof Kieślowski’s Blue, Michael Haneke’s Caché, and Abbas Kiarostami’s Certified Copy.

Reflecting on her journey, Juliette expressed both gratitude and humility. “In 1985, I walked up the steps for the first time with the enthusiasm and uncertainty of a young actress. I never imagined I’d return 40 years later as President of the Jury,” she shared in a statement.