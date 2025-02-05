Pulkit Samrat begins the Punjab schedule for his OTT debut ‘Glory’

Pulkit Samrat has kicked off the next schedule of his much-awaited OTT debut, Glory, a sports crime drama where he plays a boxer. The actor was spotted at the airport early today as he headed to Punjab for the shoot. He also shared a poll on social media, writing, "Off to the land of Punjabis... #Glory."
Glory was announced recently and has already sparked excitement. The teaser, released as part of the slate announcement, offered a glimpse of Pulkit’s intense boxing training. His physical transformation and dedication to the role have drawn attention, making fans eager to see him in action. The series is produced by Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman under the banner of Atomic Films.
Alongside Pulkit, Glory features Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky in key roles. While details about the storyline are under wraps, it is expected to be a gripping, high-stakes drama. Pulkit's fans have been eagerly waiting for his next big project, and Glory seems to be a perfect fit. With the Punjab schedule now underway, anticipation around the series continues to grow.