Abhishek Banerjee joins Rajkummar Rao’s debut production ‘Toaster’ out of deep friendship

Actor Abhishek Banerjee recently spilled the beans on why he jumped at the chance to join Rajkummar Rao’s debut production, Toaster, and the reason is as heartwarming as it is inspiring: an unbreakable bond of friendship. Their onscreen chemistry has sparked magic in hits like the Stree franchise, but behind the cameras, the two share a friendship that runs even deeper.

Reflecting on his decision to be part of Toaster, Abhishek said, “When Rajkummar approached me to be a part of his production venture, I didn’t need a second to think. Over the years, what began as professional collaboration has blossomed into a deep friendship. I knew I had to be there, supporting my friends as they step into this exciting new chapter with their debut as producers. It wasn’t just about business—it was about standing by those who have always had my back."

Toaster marks a major milestone for Rajkummar and his wife, Patralekha, as they embark on their first production journey. With an ensemble cast and a plot promising to deliver non-stop laughs, this rib-tickling comedy is bound to be a memorable ride.