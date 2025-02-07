Sadia Khateeb joins John Abraham in political thriller ‘The Diplomat’

Sadia Khateeb, who made a remarkable debut in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara (2020), is set to star opposite John Abraham in the upcoming political thriller The Diplomat. Directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, the film is based on real events that shaped India's diplomatic history.
Sharing her excitement, Sadia said, “Being part of The Diplomat is an incredible opportunity. Working alongside John Abraham and such a talented team has been a wonderful experience. My director Shivam was a dream to work with. The role challenged me in ways I never expected, and I can’t wait for the audience to see it.”
Sadia, who also appeared in Raksha Bandhan and received critical acclaim for her performance, is stepping into a more intense and commanding space with this film. The teaser hints at a high-stakes mission where “diplomacy wins where weapons fail.” While details of her character remain under wraps, her presence adds intrigue to the narrative. With John Abraham leading the action-packed drama,
The Diplomat promises a gripping storyline rooted in real-life geopolitical events. The film is expected to bring a mix of suspense, intelligence, and high-octane drama to the big screen.